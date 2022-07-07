How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henry Lebioda looks for better results in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 70th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Lebioda's Statistics
- Lebioda has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Lebioda has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Lebioda last played this course in 2019, placing 70th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
