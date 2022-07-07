How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; A crow sits on a red hazard stake at the tenth hole during a practice round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Henry Lebioda looks for better results in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 70th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lebioda's Statistics

Lebioda has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Lebioda has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Lebioda last played this course in 2019, placing 70th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750

Regional restrictions apply.