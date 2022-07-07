How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 7-10, Hideki Matsuyama will look to improve upon his last performance at the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot -7 and finished ninth at The Country Club of Brookline.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Matsuyama's Statistics
- Matsuyama has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last eight rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
4
-3
$859,032
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
How To Watch
