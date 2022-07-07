How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

When he takes the course July 7-10, Hideki Matsuyama will look to improve upon his last performance at the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot -7 and finished ninth at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Matsuyama's Statistics

Matsuyama has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last eight rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.

Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 4 -3 $859,032 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 -24 $536,900 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333

