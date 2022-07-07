How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Henry looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he placed 58th shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Henry's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Henry has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Henry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Henry placed 58th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 59 +2 $19,662 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +1 $0

