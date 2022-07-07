How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Spaun looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 107 in the world.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Spaun's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Spaun has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Spaun has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)