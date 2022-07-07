How to Watch Jack Senior at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Jack Senior is in 112th position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Jack Senior at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Senior's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Senior has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Senior has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
