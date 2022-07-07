How to Watch James Hahn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; James Hahn dries off his putt grip prior to putting in the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

James Hahn placed fifth in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -19 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch James Hahn at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Hahn's Statistics

Hahn has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hahn has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

The last time Hahn golfed this course (2021), he placed fifth.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 67 E $14,910 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250

