Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Jason Bohn putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Bohn shot -6 and took 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Bohn's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Bohn has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Bohn has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

The last time Bohn competed at this course (2021), he finished 62nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 62 -6 $7,595 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC +8 $0

