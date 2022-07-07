How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Dufner shot -14 and finished 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Dufner's Statistics
- Dufner has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Dufner last played this course in 2021, placing 26th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
