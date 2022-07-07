How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jason Kokrak plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kokrak looks for a better result in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after he finished 37th shooting -2 in this tournament a year ago at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kokrak's Statistics

Kokrak has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Kokrak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 67 +8 $17,724 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708

