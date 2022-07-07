How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jason Scrivener is in 28th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Scrivener's Statistics

Scrivener has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Scrivener has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +4 $0

