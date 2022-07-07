Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jhonattan Vegas plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 105 in the world.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vegas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +12 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202

Regional restrictions apply.