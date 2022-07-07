How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jhonattan Vegas looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 105 in the world.
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Vegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+12
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)