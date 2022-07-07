Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jim Knous putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Knous takes to the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Jim Knous at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Knous' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Knous has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Knous has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0

