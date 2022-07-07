How to Watch Jim Knous at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Knous takes to the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Knous' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Knous has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Knous has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
