How to Watch John Catlin at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, John Catlin is in 89th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch John Catlin at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Catlin's Statistics
- Catlin has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Catlin has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)