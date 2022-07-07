How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh enters play in Nicholasville, Kentucky seeking better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the John Deere Classic
How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Huh's Statistics
- Huh has carded an under-par score in seven straight rounds.
- Huh has finished below par nine times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Huh failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
12
-4
$178,500
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
