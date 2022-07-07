Skip to main content

How to Watch John Merrick at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montr ux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019. Barracuda Golf Friday 092 John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019.

John Merrick enters play in Nicholasville, Kentucky trying for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the John Deere Classic

How to Watch John Merrick at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Merrick's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Merrick has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Merrick has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
  • Merrick did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+6

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

+5

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

+7

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

+6

$0

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
