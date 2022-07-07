John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montr ux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019. Barracuda Golf Friday 092 John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019.