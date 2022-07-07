How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the second hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his most recent tournament he placed 12th in the U.S. Open, shooting +1 at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm will look to make the cut for the 13th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Rahm has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 1 -17 $1,314,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000

Regional restrictions apply.