How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jon Rahm will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his most recent tournament he placed 12th in the U.S. Open, shooting +1 at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm will look to make the cut for the 13th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Rahm has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
1
-17
$1,314,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
