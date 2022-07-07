How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jon Rahm is in 15th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
1
-17
$1,314,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)