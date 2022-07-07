How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonathan Byrd hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 coming off a 43rd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Byrd's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Byrd has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Byrd last played this course in 2021, finishing 62nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)