How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joohyung Kim plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Joohyung Kim hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Country Club of Brookline following a 23rd-place finish in the U.S. Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kim's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 23 +3 $171,732 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 October 14-17 The CJ Cup @ Summit 49 -13 $21,723

