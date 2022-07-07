How to Watch Jorge Campillo at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 7, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Jorge Campillo plays his fairway shot from the 18th hole during Tuesdays practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jorge Campillo is in 69th position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Jorge Campillo at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Campillo's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Campillo has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Campillo has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.