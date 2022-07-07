How to Watch Jorge Campillo at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jorge Campillo is in 69th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Jorge Campillo at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Campillo's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Campillo has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Campillo has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
