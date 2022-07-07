How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joshua Creel looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Creel's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Creel has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Creel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
