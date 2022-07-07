How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Creel looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Creel's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Creel has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Creel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0

