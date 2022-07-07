How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Justin Harding plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Justin Harding carded a 71st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for better results.

How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Harding's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Harding has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Harding has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 July 15-18 The Open Championship 19 -4 $109,000

Regional restrictions apply.