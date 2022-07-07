How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Justin Harding carded a 71st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for better results.
How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Harding's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Harding has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Harding has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
19
-4
$109,000
