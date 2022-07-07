How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Lower will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his most recent tournament he finished 51st in the John Deere Classic, shooting -7 at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Lower's Statistics
- Lower has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Lower has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
