How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Justin Thomas is in 89th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Thomas' Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Thomas has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last nine rounds.
- Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
3
-15
$600,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
1
-5
$2,700,000
