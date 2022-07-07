How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Keegan Bradley reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Bradley hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands after a 19th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Bradley's Statistics

Bradley will seek to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight event.

Bradley has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Bradley has finished below par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000

