How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keith Mitchell hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands following a sixth-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell will take aim at his fourth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Mitchell will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.
- Mitchell has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 12 rounds.
- Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
