Skip to main content

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Keith Mitchell plays his tee shot at the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Keith Mitchell plays his tee shot at the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands following a sixth-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mitchell's Statistics

  • Mitchell will take aim at his fourth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
  • Mitchell will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.
  • Mitchell has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 12 rounds.
  • Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

6

-12

$320,588

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

7

-10

$273,325

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

18

-2

$142,800

May 19-22

PGA Championship

34

+4

$61,607

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

76

-8

$17,381

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
February 8, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Bill Murray celebrates after his partner D.A. Points (not pictured) made a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

D.A. Points at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 2, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kevin Stadler reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
May 25, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Ben Crane putts on the eighth green during the second round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Jason Bohn putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Nov 8, 2015; Jackson, MS, USA; Brian Davis Putts the ball on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Every hits his drive on the 15th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy