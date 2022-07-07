How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Keith Mitchell plays his tee shot at the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands following a sixth-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Mitchell's Statistics

Mitchell will take aim at his fourth straight finish in the top 20 this week.

Mitchell will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.

Mitchell has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last 12 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 12 rounds.

Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 6 -12 $320,588 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381

