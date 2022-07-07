How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2021; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Kelly Kraft putts on the 1st hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Kraft hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 24th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Kraft's Statistics

Kraft will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Kraft has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time Kraft golfed this course (2019), he placed second.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 49 +7 $23,490

