How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kelly Kraft hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 24th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kraft's Statistics
- Kraft will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Kraft has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time Kraft golfed this course (2019), he placed second.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
