How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Chappell hits the course in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Chappell's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
