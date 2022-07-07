Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 2, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kevin Stadler reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

At the John Deere Classic, Kevin Stadler struggled, missing the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Stadler's Statistics

Stadler has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stadler has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 65 +5 $7,955 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +8 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +5 $0

