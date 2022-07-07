Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the John Deere Classic, Kevin Stadler struggled, missing the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Stadler's Statistics
- Stadler has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Stadler has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
65
+5
$7,955
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+8
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)