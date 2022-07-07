How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 41st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Streelman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
