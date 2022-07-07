How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 2, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Kevin Streelman waits to putt on the eighth hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 41st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Streelman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 41 -9 $28,755 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839

