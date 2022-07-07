How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Kevin Tway lines up his putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway shot -14 and took 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Tway's Statistics

Tway has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tway has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Tway last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and placed 26th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 67 +1 $17,679 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0

