How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway shot -14 and took 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Tway has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Tway last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and placed 26th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
67
+1
$17,679
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0

