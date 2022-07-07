How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 10, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Kramer Hickok lines up a putt during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Kramer Hickok ended the weekend at -3, good for a 62nd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Hickok's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hickok has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Hickok last played this course in 2019, finishing 24th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 62 -3 $15,691 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 64 +8 $25,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.