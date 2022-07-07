How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Kramer Hickok ended the weekend at -3, good for a 62nd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hickok's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hickok has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Hickok last played this course in 2019, finishing 24th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
62
-3
$15,691
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Live Stream: FUBOTV
