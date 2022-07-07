How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama hits the course in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Kitayama's Statistics
- Kitayama has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
