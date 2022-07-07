How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, the No. 40 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 7-10.
How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Lee's Statistics
- Lee will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Lee has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
