How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Hodges placed 53rd in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -8 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Hodges' Statistics
- Hodges will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished below par eight times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Hodges placed 53rd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
