How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Lee Hodges lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Hodges placed 53rd in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -8 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hodges' Statistics

  • Hodges will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished below par eight times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Hodges placed 53rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

43

-8

$21,975

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

25

-8

$61,835

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

48

E

$22,568

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

35

+1

$41,832

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-2

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
