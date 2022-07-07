How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Lee Hodges lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Hodges placed 53rd in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -8 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Hodges' Statistics

Hodges will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished below par eight times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Hodges placed 53rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0

