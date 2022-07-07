How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 119 in the world.
How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Glover's Statistics
- Glover has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
