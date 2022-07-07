How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Mackenzie Hughes ended the weekend at -8, good for a 25th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 looking for an improved score.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hughes' Statistics
- Hughes has made the cut in four straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Hughes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
