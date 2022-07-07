How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays from the rough on the seventh hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Mackenzie Hughes ended the weekend at -8, good for a 25th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hughes' Statistics

Hughes has made the cut in four straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.

Hughes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.