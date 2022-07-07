How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard will appear July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his most recent tournament he finished 13th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -13 at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hubbard's Statistics
- Hubbard has qualified for the weekend in five straight events.
- Hubbard has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Hubbard has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- The last time Hubbard golfed this course (2021), he placed 20th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
13
-13
$139,042
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)