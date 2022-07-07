How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Mark Hubbard putts on the ninth green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Hubbard will appear July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his most recent tournament he finished 13th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -13 at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Hubbard's Statistics

Hubbard has qualified for the weekend in five straight events.

Hubbard has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Hubbard has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

The last time Hubbard golfed this course (2021), he placed 20th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 13 -13 $139,042 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 44 -2 $30,015 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808

