How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Martin Trainer posted a 63rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barbasol Championship looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Trainer's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Trainer did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 63 -2 $15,407 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +8 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381

