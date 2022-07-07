How to Watch Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Every hits his drive on the 15th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Matt Every missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Every's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Every has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Every has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +17 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +15 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 70 +6 $7,659 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +3 $0

