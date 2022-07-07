How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Kuchar enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 coming off a 45th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his most recent tournament.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
Kuchar's Statistics
- Kuchar will try to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
