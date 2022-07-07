How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Wallace looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 154 in the world.
How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Wallace's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wallace has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Wallace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)