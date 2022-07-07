How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 51st position with a score of +1.

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

Fitzpatrick has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last nine rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 1 -6 $3,150,000 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417

