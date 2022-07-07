How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 51st position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Fitzpatrick has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last nine rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
1
-6
$3,150,000
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
