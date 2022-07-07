How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Max Homa enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Country Club of Brookline following a 47th-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Homa's Statistics
- Homa will seek to make the cut for the 11th straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
1
-8
$1,620,000
