Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 7-10, Michael Gligic will aim to build upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -16 and placed 19th at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Gligic's Statistics

Gligic has carded seven straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in seven straight.

Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Gligic last played this course in 2021, placing 19th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 40 -6 $36,105 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850

