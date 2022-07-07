How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Thompson will appear in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 59th-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Thompson's Statistics
- Thompson has made the cut in four straight events.
- Thompson has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Thompson last played this course in 2018, finishing 40th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
59
-6
$16,117
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
64
+15
$19,440
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
