Skip to main content

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mito Pereira plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mito Pereira plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Mito Pereira hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Pereira's Statistics

  • Pereira has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
  • Pereira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+4

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

13

-3

$221,400

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

7

-5

$246,540

May 19-22

PGA Championship

3

-4

$870,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
February 8, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Bill Murray celebrates after his partner D.A. Points (not pictured) made a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

D.A. Points at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 2, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kevin Stadler reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
May 25, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Ben Crane putts on the eighth green during the second round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Jason Bohn putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Nov 8, 2015; Jackson, MS, USA; Brian Davis Putts the ball on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Every hits his drive on the 15th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy