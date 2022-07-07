How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

iJun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Nick Taylor plays from the cart path on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his 33rd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Taylor's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Taylor has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0

