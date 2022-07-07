Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after he placed 28th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
Watney's Statistics

  • Watney has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Watney has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+1

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+7

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+14

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+14

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+7

$0

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
