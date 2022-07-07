Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after he placed 28th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Watney's Statistics

Watney has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Watney has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +14 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +14 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.