How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the PGA Championship, Nicolai Hojgaard struggled, failing to make the cut at Southern Hills Country Club. He's seeking better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Hojgaard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hojgaard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hojgaard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+13
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
